The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a weak tropical wave that will move into Florida Thursday. This means moisture will increase and rain chances will rise.

Main weather concerns: Coverage today stands at 60% for inland areas, and 70% for Brevard County – especially along the coast there. Heavy rain and lightning will be the "issues" today. Highs are stuck in the 80s along the beaches, closer to 90 inland away from the beachfront.

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 90 degrees | Tonight's low: 76 degrees

BEACHES: Rip current risk remains moderate through the rest of the week. Highs seaside hit near 88 today, rain chances for both the AM & PM as showers blow in off the ocean locally heavy rain will be possible. Surf remains small (knee-high) as a mix of distant swell moves into our local surf zones. Easterly breezes will also be in play at 10-15 mph. High tide is around 3:30pm, low tide settles in around 9am.



THEME PARKS: Hot temps and lots of humidity at the attractions today. Showers and storms appear likely by 1pm (60% coverage) and should continue through late afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s before the rain arrives, then cooler with temperatures in the 80s under cloudier conditions the rest of the day.

OUTLOOK: Tropical moisture remains in place as we head into the weekend. Daily showers and storms are expected with locally heavy downpours possible.

Highs remain in the 90s, overnights see the widespread mid-upper 70s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The area of disturbed weather located over the distant Eastern Tropical Atlantic now has a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days. A few models develop this feature and a tropical depression could spin up by late weekend or early next week.

Tracking on whatever develops looks to remain over the Atlantic and away from land. An increase in ocean swell looks to be in the cards longer term, perhaps during the first few days of August. We're tracking and will keep you up on all of the latest details!