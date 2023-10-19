Tropical Storm Tammy forecast to reach hurricane strength soon, National Hurricane Center says

Tropical Storm Tammy formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday evening, becoming the 19th named storm of the 2023 season.

The National Hurricane Center said Tammy is forecast to reach hurricane strength by early Saturday.

The storm is currently located about 465 miles east-southeast of Guadeloupe. Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch in is effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis Saba and St. Eustatius, the NHC said.

Additional watches and warnings will likely be required later Thursday.

Tammy will not threaten Central Florida or the U.S.

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the very latest.