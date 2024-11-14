Tropical Storm Sara tracker: Spaghetti models, cone, path, potential Florida impacts

Tropical Storm Sara formed in the Caribbean on Thursday afternoon, and is now the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Per the NHC's 1 p.m. update, Potential Tropical Cyclone 19 has strengthened and reached tropical storm status as it approaches the eastern coast of Central America. The system is 205 miles from Honduras and has sustained winds of 40 mph.

It's expected to bring life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides to Honduras throughout the weekend, the NHC said.

The system is expected to meander near the northern coast of Honduras throughout the weekend, and could get stronger if it remains over water. However, if it heads over land, it could weaken.

Is a tropical storm headed towards Florida?

The latest cone goes out about a week, and shows the system in the Gulf of Mexico. However, how it will impact the eastern coast of the Gulf remains unknown.

Tropical Storm Sara Current Cone:

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Tropical Storm Sara Spaghetti Models:

Tropical Storm Sara Satellite Images:

How many tropical storms and hurricanes have we had this year?

Tropical Storm Sara is the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricanes: Beryl, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Helene, Isaac, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Oscar, Rafael.

Tropical storms: Alberto, Chris, Gordon, Joyce, Nadine, Patty and now Sara.

Three hurricanes have made landfall in Florida: Hurricane Debby, Hurricane Helene, and Hurricane Milton.

In November, only three hurricanes have made landfall on Florida in the last 173 years of records. Those were an unnamed storm of 1935, Hurricane Kate in 1985, and Hurricane Nicole in 2022.

