Tropical Storm Nestor zeroing in on Florida Panhandle coast

Floridians in the Panhandle and Big Bend, particularly those in areas hit by Hurricane Michael last year, could see impacts this weekend from Tropical Storm Nestor. The storm won’t have the 162 mph sustained winds that Hurricane Michael brought onshore near Mexico Beach last October, but tropical-storm-force winds can still cause minor damage, especially to property still unrepaired from Michael.

The National Hurricane Center named the system Friday afternoon but has scaled back on a tropical storm warning that extended all the way to parts of Louisiana and the Alabama-Mississippi state line. The smaller warning area stretches in Florida from Navarre in the Panhandle to Yankeetown on the state's western coast.

Late Friday afternoon, the system was about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It had top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 22 mph (35 kph).

"I expect landfall near sunrise up in the western Panhandle, where the heaviest rain and strongest winds will occur," said FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards. "For Central Florida, we can expect a risk for isolated tornadoes between 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday as the main wave of storms moves through. The greatest threat for Central Florida is for powerful winds of 40 to 50 mph through Saturday morning. Total rainfall will only be approximately one inch."

Conditions will improve by late Saturday afternoon, as the storm lifts quickly to the northeast, passing through North Carolina on Sunday and moving offshore by the afternoon. Our rain chance will drop to around 20 percent on Sunday, with fewer clouds and more sunshine.

