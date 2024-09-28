2 tropical disturbances may develop in Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic this week, NHC says

As post-tropical storm Helene makes its way up the Midwest of the United States – and Florida continues to cleanup from its impacts – Tropical Storm Joyce, Hurricane Isaac, and two other disturbances are being monitored in the Caribbean Sea, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Joyce and Hurricane Isaac are not expected to have any impacts on Florida or the United States. However, a disturbance in the Caribbean and one in the Atlantic have medium and high chances of further development next week.

The next 2024 Atlantic storm names are Kirk, Leslie, Milton, and Nadine. Here is the latest that we know.

Disturbance 1 in the Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an elongated area of low pressure in the central tropical Atlantic a couple of hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands for potential development over the next week.

In its latest update, the NHC said this area of development is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but has a high chance – 70% – of developing into a tropical depression early next week. The system is expected to continue to move west, and is then forecast to move into the eastern and tropical Atlantic.

NOAA Goes 16 Satellite overlooking the United States, Florida, Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and far east Atlantic Ocean.

Disturbance 2 in the Western Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

An area of low pressure is expected to form over the next couple of days in the Caribbean Sea, not far from where Helene ultimately developed, the National Hurricane Center said.

This system has a medium chance – 50% – of becoming a tropical depression next week, the NHC said. It is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico later next week, where it could develop further.

Tropical Storm Joyce

Tropical Storm Helene continued to move northwestward over the central Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Joyce was 1,120 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with sustained winds of 50 mph. It was moving NW at 10 mph. The minimum central pressure was 1004 mb, the NHC said in its latest advisory.

Joyce is expected to weaken Saturday night or on Sunday and could become a remnant low by Tuesday, the NHC said.

Hurricane Isaac

Hurricane Isaac remains a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 105 mph. In its latest update, Isaac was 695 miles west of the Azores, and was moving ENE at 20 mph. The minimum central pressure was 968 mb.

Isaac is forecast to gradually weaken and could become a post-tropical cyclone on Monday.