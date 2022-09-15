Tropical Storm Fiona: Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for Leeward Islands | Live updates

article

Government agencies in the northern Leeward Islands have issued Tropical Storm Warnings ahead of the storm conditions Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring to the area as it makes its way across the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

A hurricane hunter air force is on its way to investigate the storm.

WHERE IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA LOCATED?

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Fiona is located about 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds: 50 mph

Direction and speed: Fiona is moving toward the west at nearly 14 mph.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Antigua

Barbuda

St. Kitts

Nevis

Montserrat

Anguilla

Saba

St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

According to the NHC, a Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

St. Barthelemy

St. Martin

Forecasters said a Tropical Storm Watch indicates that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Portions of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola will likely require watches or warnings later on Thursday.

WHAT IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA'S PROJECTED PATH?

"On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday," the NHC said in its latest advisory.

FOX 35's exclusive FOX Model is very much inline with the current Fiona forecast from the NHC.

"Long term tracking takes Fiona at moderate tropical storm intensity (winds at 60-65mph) across Puerto Rico this weekend and near the Dominican Republic by late weekend into early next week," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said. "From there, our FOX Model takes the system out to sea, well east of the Florida Peninsula.

WILL TROPICAL STORM FIONA HAVE AN IMPACT ON FLORIDA?

King said Fiona is expected to strengthen over the next few days. Current models show Fiona turning north going out into the open Atlantic, but a threat to Florida cannot be ruled out. Ocean swells could be a concern at area beaches.

"But we don't want to let our guard down until it is north of our latitude here in Central Florida," King said.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking Fiona every step of the way.