Tropical Storm Fiona: Here's what could send the system toward Florida or keep it away

Tropical Storm Fiona continues to swirl in the Atlantic. As the system heads west, the big question is whether it will come toward Florida.

WHERE IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA LOCATED?

In an update on Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center tracked Fiona southeast of St. Croix with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and moving west at 13 mph. A turn toward the northwest is forecast early next week.

WHERE IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA LOCATED?

"On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today through Sunday, and approach the southern or eastern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday," the NHC said. "Some strengthening is forecast, and Fiona could be near hurricane strength when it moves near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic this weekend."

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Cabo Caucedo

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Cabo Caucedo

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo westward to Barahona

WHAT IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA'S PROJECTED PATH?

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette says models show Fiona reaching Category 1 hurricane strength which will send it north – away from Florida by Sunday night into Monday morning over Hispaniola.

"Tracking has Fiona intensifying to a weak hurricane in between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic by late this weekend," Cassette said. "From there our FOX MODEL takes the system closer to the Bahamas-Southeast of Florida. Most of the hurricane models take the system through the Southern Bahamas and East of Florida."

If Fiona stays weak and gets ripped apart by the mountains of Hispaniola, it could continue west.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty with this one," Cassette said. "For now, no immediate threat to the U.S."

You can depend on the FOX 35 STORM TEAM when it comes to tracking the tropics. Our FOX MODEL updates through the day and as those updates come in, we will share the latest with you!