Tropical Storm Fiona continues on path across the Atlantic: Will it impact Florida?

Tropical Storm Fiona is continuing to trek across the Atlantic – but is it headed toward Florida?

The National Hurricane Center says Fiona is located east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Fiona is expected to produce total rainfall accumulationsof 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts across the northernLeeward Islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Ricoand eastern Hispaniola. These rains may produce flash and urbanflooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend," the NHC said. "Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days."

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says Fiona is expected to strengthen over the next few days. Current models show Fiona turning north going out into the open Atlantic, but a threat to Florida cannot be ruled out. Ocean swells could be a concern at area beaches.

"But we don't want to let our guard down until it is north of our latitude here in Central Florida," King said.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking Fiona every step of the way.

Fiona is the sixth named storm to form during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season with less than three months left. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.







