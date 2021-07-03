Tropical Storm Elsa forecast to be near coast of Florida on Tuesday

article

Tropical Storm Elsa is continuing on its track toward Florida.

In an update at 2 p.m. on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center say the center of Elsa is passing south of the southwestern peninsula of

Haiti. Tropical storm conditions are occurring over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Florida remains in the projected path of Elsa although the storm shifted slightly to the west. The system was a Category 1 hurricane before weakening on Saturday morning.

Elsa has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 29 mph.

"The storm has lost a bit of steam this morning as it continues to quickly move northwest through the Caribbean," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said, adding that many things can change before landfall in the United States.

"On the forecast track, Elsa will move near the southern coast of Hispaniola later today and tonight, and move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday. By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits," the NHC said. "Elsa is forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday."

Little change in strength is forecast through tonight, but gradual weakening is forecast on Sunday and Monday when Elsa is expected to be near or over Cuba.

Meanwhile, the majority of the state is on alert as the latest track keeps Florida in the forecasted path. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several counties.

"The severity of the storm is still uncertain," he said. "The state of emergency applies to the following counties: Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Desoto, Hardy, Hernando Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties."

"There, it will lose a lot of intensification over land. After that, several models are in a bit more of agreement on where Elsa will go. Right now, it is looking like a possible landfall on the west side of the peninsula," Gargaro explained. "This means Orlando will be on the east side of the storm. Our major concerns will be the heavy rain, very strong winds and even the chance for isolated tornadoes."

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The next name on the list is Fred. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that the U.S. is likely to be hit with another "above-normal" year, with 13 to 20 total named storms.

