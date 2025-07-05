Tropical Storm Chantal gathers more strength; heavy rain, storms to impact Florida: NHC

The Brief Tropical Depression 3, previously known as Invest 92L, has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Chantal. The storm is currently about 150 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. The storm is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms along Florida's east coast but will not directly impact the Sunshine State.



Tropical Storm Chantal has gathered more strength and is expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the FOX 35 Storm Team.

Tropical Storm Chantal to impact Southeast

What we know:

The NHC says Tropical Depression 3, previously known as Invest 92L, has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Chantal.

The storm is currently about 150 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, prompting Tropical Storm Warnings across parts of South Carolina's beaches and promising a stormy end to the holiday weekend.

The tropical storm is currently over warmer waters in the Gulf Stream, which has aided in the strengthening, evident with some stronger storms that have fired up.

Tropical storm-force winds are expected in the warning areas starting Saturday evening and lasting into Sunday morning. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible in the watch areas later Saturday.

What's next:

It will likely strengthen more as we progress into Sunday morning, with sustained winds possibly getting up close to 50 mph. This could mean wind gusts at least getting up close to hurricane strength.

The tropical storm will then weaken as it moves inland but could still bring blustery conditions up toward the Mid-Atlantic heading into early next week.

Heavy rains are across the coastal plains of the Carolinas into Monday, with widespread areas receiving two to four inches. Some isolated spots could get up to six inches of rain, the NHC says. The heavy rainfall will also likely cause some flash flooding.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The tropical storm could possibly reemerge in the Atlantic and reorganize next week, which is something we'll continue to monitor.

NHC officials say the system is expected to bring rough surf and rip currents to much of the Southeastern United States north of Northeastern Florida during the next couple of days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Will Tropical Storm Chantal impact Florida?

Local perspective:

The FOX 35 Storm Team says Tropical Storm Chantal is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms along Florida's east coast, as well as rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

The rain and scattered lightning storm chances remain high through at least Saturday, and heavy rain is likely after 3 p.m.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

However, the storm will not directly impact the Sunshine State.

Unusually quiet hurricane season

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

So far, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has been unusually quiet. The peak of hurricane season typically comes in mid-September, so while activity is low now, forecasters caution that this is not an indicator of the full season's potential.