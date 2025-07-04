National Hurricane Center: Tropical depression possible this weekend; impacts for Florida and Southeast

The Brief A weak area of low-pressure has formed about 100 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. The National Hurricane Center says a tropical or subtropical depression could form near the southeastern United States later today or over the weekend. Regardless of development, heavy rain and potential flooding are likely across Florida through the Fourth of July weekend.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says a tropical or subtropical depression could form near the southeastern United States later today or over the weekend.

A weak area of low-pressure, designated as Invest 92L, has formed about 100 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. As of Friday morning, the NHC is giving it a 60% chance of tropical development over the next seven days and a 60% chance over the next 48 hours.

Regardless of development, heavy rain and potential flooding are likely across Florida through the Fourth of July weekend.

Invest 92L could set up tropical development

Big picture view:

The NHC says a weak area of low pressure has formed about 100 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. The system, designated Invest 92L, is accompanied by disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Weather officials believe a tropical or subtropical depression could form near the southeastern U.S. later today or over the weekend if the low remains offshore. This is due to the warm ocean water, low wind shear and little Saharan dust.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible across portions of west-central and southwestern Florida through early Saturday. The system will then move across coastal sections of the Carolinas beginning later on Saturday.

As of Friday morning, the chances of development in the next seven days are 60%, and the chances of development within the next 48 hours have increased to 60%.

What's next:

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today.

If the low-pressure system ends up getting named, it will be identified as Chantal – the third named storm of the season.

Forecasters expect the unsettled weather across the region to linger at least through the upcoming workweek and into the second weekend of July.

What can we expect in Florida?

What To Expect:

The FOX 35 Storm Team said this sytem will likely bring daily storms, showers and downpours to the state. Some may be severe with strong winds and large hail.

With plenty of tropical moisture in place, a lot of rain will fall over a short period of time.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The best chances of rain will be during the afternoon, with the peak heating of the day lasting into at least Saturday.

So far, areas along the Florida Gulf coast, specifically near Tampa through the Big Bend region, will be where the highest rainfall totals will be. This is where more than 6 inches of rain could fall.

Florida Fourth of July Forecast

The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Friday as a Weather Impact Day due to the strong showers and storms expected across Central Florida.

The day starts off dry, warm, humid and muggy thanks to the tropical moisture we still have in place, which will lead to more heavy downpours and storms this afternoon.

Multiple rounds and waves of showers and storms can be expected to impact any Fourth of July holiday plans outdoors. That being said, there will still be dry spots and short-lived breaks in the rain.

Isolated downpours will begin popping up around noon today. The chances of rain will peak at 70%, with the best chances of rain taking place from 3-9 p.m. With the amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours can be expected. A lot of rain will fall over short periods of time.

For any fireworks plans, it will be a close call when it comes to the rain. The data continues to show the rain lightening up, especially close to 10-11 p.m. The later the time, the better chances of dry time.

Fourth of July travel at Orlando International Airport (MCO)

More than 1.4 million people are expected to fly into or out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) this week ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Here are the top three busiest days expected at MCO:

Sunday, July 6 - 175,559 (arrivals & departures)

Monday, July 7 - 167,536

Saturday, July 5 - 166,508

Unusually quiet hurricane season

So far, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has been unusually quiet, with the basin’s Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), sitting at a meager 0.2 units. ACE is a metric used by forecasters to quantify the strength and duration of tropical cyclones, with greater values indicating stronger, longer-lasting systems.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

According to data compiled by Colorado State University, the 2025 ACE value is more than 90% below average for the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf.

The peak of hurricane season typically comes in mid-September, so while activity is low now, forecasters caution that this is not an indicator of the full season's potential.