Tropical Storm Beryl could form this weekend: Is it headed toward Florida?

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the central Atlantic where Invest 95L – a vigorous tropical wave – is likely to become Tropical Depression #3 later Friday and could become Tropical Storm Beryl soon after.

Invest 95L is currently located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC estimates a 90% likelihood of Invest 95L developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours.

Invest 95L (Future Tropical Storm Beryl): Where is it headed?

"Its track is still far from certain, but most models bring it into the Caribbean next week, tracking south of Florida," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said. "There are some indications this system may try to move farther north toward our area of concern around the week of July 6-7th, but we're more than a week out and that scenario is far from certain."