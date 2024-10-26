Tropical disturbance marked in Caribbean Sea as hurricane season end nears: NHC

The National Hurricane Center has marked an area of interest in the southwest Caribbean Sea for potential tropical development.

An area of low pressure is likely to develop around the middle of next week, the NHC said, and "gradual development" is possible through the end of next week.

It's expected to meander northeastward over the Caribbean Sea.

It has a 0% chance of development over the next two days, and a 20% chance of development over the next seven days, according to the 8 p.m. advisory.

Four tropicals waves in the Atlantic Basin

There are four tropical waves in the Atlantic or Caribbean, according to the NHC's Tropical Outlook:

One is located in the eastern tropical Atlantic, southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It's moving west.

One is located in the central tropical Atlantic, near Guyana. Scattered thunderstorms are possible near the inland coast of Guyana.

One is in the central Caribbean, along 75W and 76W, from the Windward Passage to western Colombia. It's moving west.

One is in the western Caribbean near the Gulf of Honduras. It is moving west.

November Outlook

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, which means there is still a month left in the 2024 season.

Because ocean waters remain very warm, conditions are considered to be very favorable for tropical development in the Caribbean Sea.

Do hurricanes form in November? Rare, but possible

In short: Yes, it is possible for hurricanes to form in November – and they have – but the focus area moves away from the Gulf of Mexico and primarily rests in the Caribbean Sea.

However, hurricanes have formed and have made landfall in Florida. In fact, four hurricanes have made landfall in Florida since records were kept, according to the NOAA's Historical Hurricane Tracks widget.

Those were:

Hurricane Nicole (2022)

Hurricane ETA (2020)

Hurricane Kate (1985)

Unnamed hurricane of 1935

