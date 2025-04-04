Titusville Police arrest accused burglar after string of break-ins shake business community

The Brief Several small businesses in Titusville were burglarized this week, with front doors smashed and cash stolen. Police arrested suspect John Flynn within days, charging him with multiple counts, including burglary and theft. Business owners, though shaken, are grateful for the community’s support and are urging residents to shop local.



What we know:

Several small businesses in Titusville were targeted by a thief this week, who stole cash and caused property damage during a series of break-ins.

The suspected thief, identified as John Flynn, was arrested by Titusville Police after receiving numerous public tips. Surveillance footage captured the suspect smashing front doors and grabbing cash, with Flynn allegedly stealing a total of around $1,500 across multiple locations.

Flynn has been charged with nine counts, including burglary and petit theft, and is currently in the Brevard County jail with no bond.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the suspect acted alone or if there were other accomplices involved in the string of burglaries. The exact motives behind the burglaries have not been detailed beyond the financial theft. There are also no details on whether Flynn has a criminal history or prior offenses related to similar crimes.

The backstory:

The break-ins occurred in various small businesses across Titusville, including Secondhand By The Shore thrift store, DOTS Embroidery, and a local barber shop. For some business owners, like Kevin Dargie of DOTS Embroidery, the break-in was particularly shocking as it was the first burglary the shop had experienced in 20 years.

This is part of a larger trend where small businesses, especially those in strip malls, are often targeted due to perceived vulnerabilities.

What they're saying:

Business owners shared their frustration and gratitude following the events. Brittany Vera, owner of Secondhand By The Shore, expressed her heartbreak over the incident.

"It sickens me. It makes me feel sick."

She added that the break-in caused her to lose business and close her store temporarily for cleanup.

"We’re all supposed to be unified in this small town, and it’s just heartbreaking."

Kevin Dargie, owner of DOTS Embroidery, echoed similar sentiments but also expressed relief after the arrest.

"The serial burglar, you know he’s done six of them I think in the past couple days, is off the street."

Dargie also commended the police efforts in catching the suspect.

"They did really good work to catch him. I know they put extra effort in."

In the wake of the thefts, both Vera and Dargie urged the community to support local businesses.

"I do believe that we’ll recover. We have a great community," Vera concluded.

