Tropical Depression 3 in the Atlantic could become Tropical Storm Bret soon, NHC says

Less than a month into the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two more potential tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean – and one of them could become the second named storm of the season - Bret.

Tropical Depression 3

Tropical Depression 3, previously known as Invest 92-L, strengthened Monday morning to become a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said. It's expected to continue to strengthen and could become Tropical Storm Bret or Hurricane Bret this week, depending on how fast the system intensifies.

Tracking Tropical Depression 3: How far from Florida is it?

The system is located about 1,425 miles east of the southern windward islands and is moving toward the west at 21 mph, the NHC said. That motion is expected to continue over the next several days.

It currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb.

Tracking Invest 93-L

Disturbance #2, also known as Invest 93-L, is located several hundred miles east of the Tropical Depression that's expected to become Tropical Storm Bret, then Hurricane Bret, the National Hurricane Center said. It's currently several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"Further development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form within the next few days while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic," the NHC said.

Currently, it has a low, 30% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a medium, 40% chance of formation over the next seven days

What is an Invest system?

An invest system is short for "investigative system" or "area of interest". The invest tag is reserved for areas of disturbed weather being monitored for potential tropical development. Once the National Hurricane Center ear-marks an investigative area, spaghetti forecast models are applied to the situation, helping to forecast future tracking.

Invests are identified by numbers ranging from 90-99, the letter "L" is attached if the system resides in the North Atlantic.

2023 Atlantic Hurricane storm names

Preparing for hurricane season