Troopers searching for car involved in deadly Orlando hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver who reportedly hit and killed a person on Orange Blossom Trail Friday morning.

The troopers are searching for is described as a 2004-2008 Toyota Solara with damage to the front grill, bumper, and hood.

The crash happened around 2:21 a.m. when a 34-year-old man was walking in an unmarked crosswalk on Orange Blossom Trail.

The Toyota driver was traveling southbound on Orange Blossom Trail when hitting the man.

The driver fled the scene after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.