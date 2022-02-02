Troopers: Orlando man crossing I-4 struck, killed by 7 cars

article

At least seven cars struck and killed a 48-year-old man as he walked across Interstate 4 early Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said they did not know why the man was walking across the road near Plant City just after midnight.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed as troopers investigated the crash.

None of the drivers were injured in the crash.

The victim was from Orlando, the report said.

Plant City is between Tampa and Orlando.

