Trial continues of Orlando man charged with wife's murder

It was a shocking crime that made headlines, nationwide: a husband charged with killing his wife, in an idyllic Orlando neighborhood. "Delaney Park is one of central Florida's most beautiful, oldest neighborhoods. You couldn't find a more quiet, Mayberry-type neighborhood in Orlando," said Albert Yonfa, a Nejame Law partner.

David Tronnes was arrested in 2018. He was put on trial last week for murder after police found his wife, Shanti Cooper Tronnes, dead in their Delaney Park home. The defense contended she slipped and fell in the bathroom, prosecutors said he killed her.

Yonfa, who was not connected with the case, said the Tronnes trial seemed tailor-made for the tabloids. "We have charges of mental incompetence, schizophrenia, there's allegations he was hiding money from her, that this whole thing turned into a money pit, that just ended up in her murder, it's shocking."

The trial started this past Thursday, with the jury hearing from 911 dispatchers, paramedics, and Orlando Police officers. On Friday, prosecutors called a family friend to the stand, and also an Orlando Police detective. They also heard from an accountant and a medical examiner.

The trial is set to resume Monday at 9:30 a.m., with further hearings already scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Yonfa said this week, prosecutors would continue to make their case for first-degree murder. "To sort of build-up the case against him as far as there was no mental illness, a lack of remorse, questionable cooperation and misrepresentations made to authorities during the investigation."