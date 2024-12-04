Trial begins in lawsuit over Tyre Sampson’s fatal fall from Orlando ride

Jury selection was set to begin this week in a lawsuit against the manufacturers of the FreeFall ride at ICON Park, where 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death in March 2022.

Sampson’s parents have filed multiple wrongful death lawsuits since the tragedy, including this case against ride manufacturers Funtime Handels and Gerstlauer Amusement Rides. The lawsuit accuses the companies of negligence, alleging they failed to ensure the ride was safe, did not adequately warn passengers about height and weight restrictions, and failed to provide proper restraints.

Sampson, who was nearly 100 pounds over the ride’s weight limit, fell more than 100 feet after slipping from his seat. A state investigation later revealed his seat had been manually adjusted to accommodate his size.

The FreeFall ride was dismantled in March 2023, the same month a wrongful death settlement was reached with the ride’s owners.

An attorney not affiliated with the case said the family’s legal team will need to demonstrate that the manufacturers’ negligence directly contributed to Sampson’s death.

The incident prompted state lawmakers to pass the "Tyre Sampson Act" in 2023, tightening safety regulations for amusement rides and enhancing oversight of inspections and modifications.

The trial is expected to last two days.

