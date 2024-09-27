Tree downed by Hurricane Helene crashes through school bus window, narrowly missing student

It was a close call in Altamonte Springs on Friday morning when a tree downed by Hurricane Helene came crashing through a school bus window, missing a young boy’s head by mere inches.

The incident, triggered by a storm hundreds of miles away, left 8th grader Tyler Beasley reflecting on how quickly it all happened.

"I didn’t really get a chance to register it until later on," Beasley said, thankful the outcome was a story to tell rather than a tragedy.

Tyler, a student at Teague Middle School, was riding the bus to school when the tree branch shattered the window near his seat.

"I had some fast reflexes," Tyler recalled. "My friends said I had ‘Spidey Sense.’"

Tyler explained that moments before the impact, he noticed the branch approaching from a distance. Then, without warning, it crashed through the window, showering him with glass.

"I just had glass all over me. It was like crazy," he said.

The incident occurred as the bus was making a turn, and the downed tree sent debris flying across the bus.

"It just came out of nowhere," Tyler said.

His father, Thomas Beasley, was shocked when he received a photo of the aftermath. As a first responder, Thomas was surprised school hadn’t been canceled given the recent weather.

"I figured they’d keep it closed just to make sure there weren’t any hazards," Thomas said. "For this reason exactly."

Tyler walked away with only minor cuts thanks to his quick reaction.

"I kinda got cut. Just a little bit," Tyler noted.

His father, a former firefighter and EMT, expressed relief.

"It could’ve been a lot worse. I’ve seen accidents like that before. He was definitely fortunate," Thomas said.

No other injuries were reported. The school district has yet to respond to requests for comment.

