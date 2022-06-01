With Treasure Island demolition complete, Daytona Beach Shores looks toward future

The old Treasure Island Resort in Daytona Beach Shores is now piles of concrete as crews have worked for several weeks to tear down the former staple.

It’s a relief for neighbors like Sandy Murphy and the city.

There were some concerns from residents that it was taking too long to take down, however, Mayor Nancy Miller said crews finished ahead of schedule – just in time for hurricane season.

"We got a commitment from Acres capital who is the owner of the property that it would be done by June 1st, and I’m just very pleased," she said.

Now residents are wondering what the future holds for the prime piece of real estate along A1A.

"Hopefully there will be something that’s entertaining and draws a nice crowd," said Gabriel Lopez who lives across the street from the site.

Mayor Miller said right now no plans are set in stone, but the ideas on the table include a new hotel, residential units, or a mixture of both.

"So I just say when the time is right when the market is right, and they partner with a developer then we’ll see something beautiful there," she said.

Advertisement

For now, crews have 30 days to move all the debris – fully restoring the property.