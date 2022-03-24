Travel warning issued for Tijuana, Baja California

The State Department recently reissued a warning for Americans planning travel to Tijuana or Baja California due to heightened concerns regarding crime and kidnappings.

The warning states "travelers should remain on main highways and avoid remote locations … of particular concern is the high number of homicides in the non-tourist areas of Tijuana."

The warning also says US citizens have been victims of kidnappings.

The State Department issued the following tips if you do still plan on traveling to your destination:

