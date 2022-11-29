Travel Deal Tuesday: Here’s where you can find deals on flights, cruises, more for your next getaway

article

If you have a little money left over from the holiday shopping weekend and you're thinking of taking a vacation, now may be a good time to start exploring your travel options.

Consumers searching for discounts on domestic and international flights, hotels, and car rentals can look no further than Travel Deal Tuesday, a day considered one of the biggest travel sales days of the year after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

And there are several travel sites offering deals if you want to plan another holiday vacation or a getaway for next year.

Here are a few deals available now.

Hopper

Travel Tuesday was created by the travel website Hopper six years ago. The company analyzes more than 30 billion price points daily in real time so people can find quality deals. The company also partners with airlines, hotels, and car rental providers worldwide to help people find quality deals for their vacations, Hopper’s website says.

The travel site is offering exclusive deals on domestic and international flights of up to $100 off and 50% off hotels at dozens of destinations including:

Lisbon-$100 off your flight and 30% off your hotel

Bali-$100 off your flight and 40% off your hotel

Rome-$100 off your flight and 30% off your hotel

St. Kitts-$100 off your flight and 30% off your hotel

Santorini-$100 off your flight and 30% off your hotel

Aruba-$100 off your flight and 20% off your hotel

Citing Hopper, FOX Business reported that Travel Deal Tuesday has over 50% more deals than Black Friday and 30% more deals than Cyber Monday. Hayley Berg, a lead economist for Hopper, explained to FOX Business on Friday that Hopper sent 50% more deal alerts, telling prospective travelers that they should book now, than any other day in the previous week.

Deals are available on Hopper by downloading the app, where the site says you can save an average of $65 by booking a flight through Hopper.

Booking.com

Booking.com has great deals on hotel stays for travelers on international and domestic destinations like Istanbul, New York, Orlando, and more, starting at only $25. The travel site kicked off a Cyber Week sale where you can save 30% on hotels and get 25% off rental cars. These deals run through Dec. 1.

Aeromexico

Aeromexico is offering some good deals that end at midnight on Travel Tuesday. Some deals include one-way flights from Los Angeles, California, to Guadalajara, Mexico, from $179, and to Monterrey from Los Angeles starting at $239. One-way flights from Miami to Mexico City start at $189, while flights from Los Angeles to Mexico City start at $289.

Cruises.com

Cruises.com is offering a Travel Tuesday special that ends at midnight. The cruise line has a "book now, pay later" deal where the cruise deposit fee will be waived.

Several deals are available online now. Travelers can book a four-night Carnival cruise starting at $119 per night departing from Los Angeles and sailing to Baja, Mexico, with travel dates available between Dec. 2022 and March 2024. There are also offerings of a three-night Bahamas cruise starting at $104 per night and a four-night Bahamas trip starting at $222, both of which depart from Miami.

Cruise Cunard

Cruise Cunard is running a special promotion on cruises until Dec. 2. New voyage bookings will get a credit of up to $600 per room and a 50% reduced deposit. These trips include the trans-Atlantic crossing between New York and London, Alaska, the Norwegian Fjords, and the Caribbean.

But if you want to schedule a trip a little further outside of December, the British cruise line also has trips starting at $659. Travelers can enjoy Christmas and grand voyages, with some beginning on Dec. 15. Trips are available around the world on all three of Cunard's Queen signature ships: Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth.

FOX Business contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




















