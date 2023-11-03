Traffic shift planned for 2 busy Orange County roads; temporary lane to stay for a year

Traffic will be shifted starting Monday in an effort to widen two busy roads, Orange County announced Friday.

The two roads are Econlockhatchee Trail from south of Lake Underhill Road to north of the 408, and Lake Underhill Road near the intersection with Econlockhatchee.

Westbound traffic on Lake Underhill will shift onto a temporary lane that has been paved next to the existing lane. Eastbound traffic will shift onto the existing westbound lane.

Traffic is being shifted off the westbound lane of Lake Underhill to make space for construction crews to start installing box culverts through the canal along the roadway.

The traffic shift and temporary paved lane will remain for about a year, the county said. Once complete, traffic will be moved onto the newly constructed roadway over the box culverts along the existing drainage canal.

When the traffic shift is complete, temporary concrete barrier walls will be installed on both sides of Lake Underhill.

Related article

Drivers are urged to follow signs during the traffic shift.

This traffic shift is part of the $66.7 million Econlockhatchee Trail Improvement Project, which is scheduled to be complete by the first quarter of 2026.