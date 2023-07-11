Expand / Collapse search

Tractor trailer overturns on I-75 in Ocala: officials

By Dani Medina
Published 
Ocala
A tractor trailer overturned while driving northbound on I-75 in Ocala on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Authorities were called shortly after 6:15 a.m. to the area near Mile Marker 352. 

The right lane is blocked and traffic is being directed to the left two lanes, causing a slowdown on the highway. The truck apparently collided with the barrier on the right side of the highway, as seen on traffic cam footage. 

FOX 35 News is working to get more information about the incident. 