Tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of M&M's overturns on Tennessee highway

article

What a sticky situation.

It wasn't rush hour, but rather a “sugar rush” that shut down part of a Tennessee interstate last week, when a tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of M&M’s overturned in the road.

On Dec. 13, around 5:30 a.m., the driver of the truck veered to avoid hitting something in the road on Interstate 40, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports. Then, the tractor-trailer accidentally swerved into a ditch, hit a concrete retaining wall by the exit ramp, causing it to fall onto its side on the I-40EB entrance ramp.

As it toppled, the tractor-trailer hit a second truck – which was parked on the shoulder of the ramp.

The driver of the truck that crashed was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries, Fox 17 reports.

Meanwhile, the accident left behind a bit of a mess, as the vehicle spilled some of its chocolate M&M’s candy when it crashed, per the News Sentinel.

Advertisement

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the ramp would be closed for a few hours, and anticipated the exit ramp would be opened again later that evening.

No charges or citations were expected, Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland said.

Get updates at FoxNews.com