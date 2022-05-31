Tracking the Tropics: FOX 35 presents 2022 hurricane season preview Tuesday night

FOX 35 is helping you get prepared for what is predicted to be an above-average hurricane season.

Be sure to tune in Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for our 2022 hurricane season preview special. The FOX 35 Storm Team is showing you how to inspect your home, the dangers of cleaning up debris, and we've got an exclusive look inside the hurricane hunters base in Central Florida. You can watch in the live player above or in the FOX 35 News App.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts another above-average Atlantic hurricane season for the 2022 season, marking the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

NOAA anticipates between 14 and 21 named storms, and between 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes. Of those 10, NOAA said three to six could become major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5).

Hurricane season officially begins Wednesday, June 1.