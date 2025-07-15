Invest 93L: How much rain has fallen in Orlando as tropical disturbance crosses Florida?

The Brief Central Florida is facing rounds of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding as Invest 93L moves inland from the Atlantic. Radar estimates show some areas, especially in southern Volusia and northern Brevard counties, have already seen 3 to 5 inches of rain, with isolated totals possibly reaching 6 to 8 inches by day's end. A Flood Watch remains in effect for six counties as the disturbance continues westward with a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression.



Orlando and most of Central Florida could see areas of heavy rainfall and minor flooding after tropical moisture – known as Invest 93L – crosses the Florida Peninsula on Tuesday.

Between 1-3" of rain are forecast for Orlando and Central Florida, though some areas could see between 4-7" of rain, according to weather projections and forecasts.

As of 2 p.m. the NHC said the area of low pressure was over Florida, citing satellite and radar data. It is not expected to develop further over Florida, but could once it reaches the northeastern Gulf on Wednesday.

How much rain could fall in Central Florida?

What to Expect:

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Several inches of rain have fallen in spots in Central Florida, according to radar estimates from the FOX 35 Storm Team. The NWS will release official totals.

As of 10:30 a.m., between 3-5" inches of rain have been reported over the last few hours in some spots in Central Florida. Near Mims, Florida, upwards of 5" of rain have been reported, according to FOX 35 weather products.

Timeline: When will the heaviest rain arrive? When will the system leave?

Tuesday afternoon:

Scattered heavy downpours and a few storms will continue this afternoon, along with brief breaks in the action.

These downpours will be able to dump multiple inches of rain over short periods of time, especially ones that redevelop and form over the same areas repeatedly.

This is what could lead to flash flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas near creeks and streams.

Before today is all said and done, a few isolated areas could pick up rainfall totals near the 6-8" range.

Tuesday night:

Around and after sunset, additional showers and storms will move in from the south as Central Florida catches the backside of the area of low pressure.

More waves of heavy rain will surge into the region through roughly midnight.

Wednesday morning:

After midnight and into the predawn hours of Wednesday, a few isolated lingering showers can't be ruled out.

Flood watches issued for Orlando, Central Florida

What we know:

A Flood Watch has been issued for Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Osceola counties as a tropical disturbance moves across the region.

Forecasters say rainfall totals of 1-3" are expected, with localized amounts of 4-7" possible in areas that experience repeated rounds of heavy rain.

The National Weather Service estimates a 5-10% chance of those higher accumulations.

Tracking Invest 93L: Tropical outlook, spaghetti models

Big picture view:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure system, Invest 93L, just off Florida’s east coast that remains disorganized but could strengthen as it moves west across the state and into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by midweek.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Forecasters say environmental conditions appear favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form as the system tracks through the Gulf.

The system has a 40& chance of formation over the next 48 hours and the same probability over the next seven days.