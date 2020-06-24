Tracking coronavirus: Testing increases as cases surge; Universal Orlando announces layoffs

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:15 a.m. -- Orange County will be giving out free personal protective equipment to small businesses at several locations this week. Locations and how to register HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- A Walmart in Orlando is temporarily closing to be sanitized, the company confirmed.

A company spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News on Tuesday that the Walmart near John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road is temporarily closing so that an outside specialist can sanitize the store.

5:30 a.m. -- Universal Orlando has announced an undisclosed number of layoffs following the coronavirus shutdown that ran from late March to early June.

5:00 a.m. -- A surge in COVID-19 testing is happening as coronavirus cases continue to jump in the Sunshine State. Nearly 3,300 new cases were reported Tuesday. List of testing sites HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 103,503 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,238 deaths. That is an increase of 3,286 cases and 65 deaths since Monday morning.

