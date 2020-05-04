Tracking Coronavirus: Phase one of reopening begins in Florida as statewide coronavirus cases exceed 36,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12 a.m. -- Florida's 'stay-at-home' order expires. The state enters phase one of reopening, allowing restaurants and retail stores to open with limited capacity. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties are excluded from this order. Read more HERE.

6 a.m. -- Florida's DEO website is back up after going down over the weekend.

11 a.m. -- Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is proposing several changes to the city code to help local businesses operate under the new guidelines. He will hold a news conference this morning from the Discover Downtown information center on South Orange Avenue. Details can be found HERE.

The Florida Department of Health says that there are currently 36,078 cases of COVID-19 in Florida and a new death toll of 1,379. That is an additional 615 cases and 15 deaths since Saturday morning. Read more HERE.

Below is an interactive county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Advertisement

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Globally, John Hopkins University reports that there are over 3.5 million cases of coronavirus and 244,000 deaths.

Below is an interactive country-by-country map of COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the interactive world map of coronavirus cases

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando