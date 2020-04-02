Tracking coronavirus: Mandatory 'stay-at-home' order in effect as cases top 9,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Friday morning, The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 9,008 cases in the state as the death toll rises to 144.

6:30 a.m. -- The weekend is kicking off in Florida with a mandatory 'stay-at-home' order. Many beaches are closed to the public as state leaders try and slow the spread of the coronavirus. What you can and can't do under the order HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- Union members to expected to meet with Walt Disney World representatives one day after the company announced they will begin furloughs of park employees at its parks in California and Florida beginning in mid-April.

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)

THE LATEST IN FLORIDA: Coronavirus Florida

Advertisement

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNow.com

FLORIDA COVID-19 INTERACTIVE MAP: