5-year-old boy hurt in e-bike hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach; deputies looking for 2 riders
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is looking to talk with two people who were on an e-bike over the weekend in Daytona Beach and crashed into a 5-year-old boy.
VSO said the crash happened Saturday afternoon near Sun Splash Park in Daytona Beach. The 5-year-old boy was headed toward the water to fill up his beach bucket, but the e-bike riders crashed into him, VSO said. The boy was taken to the hospital and determined to have minor injuries.
Witnesses told deputies that the two riders – described as teenagers, a male and female – stopped briefly, apologized, and then pedaled away.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Volusia County Deputy Bissonnette at JBissonnette@volusiasheriff.gov or call 386-239-6414.
The Source: The Volusia Sheriff's Office posted about the crash on its Facebook page on Monday, Feb. 23, and included a surveillance photo.