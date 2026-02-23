5-year-old boy hurt in e-bike hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach; deputies looking for 2 riders

The Brief A 5-year-old boy is OK after he was hit by an e-bike over the weekend at Daytona Beach, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the crash happened on Saturday afternoon at Daytona Beach, north of Sun Splash Park. Witnesses told deputies that two teenagers were on the e-bike. They briefly stopped and apologized after the crash, then pedaled away, the sheriff's office said.



The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is looking to talk with two people who were on an e-bike over the weekend in Daytona Beach and crashed into a 5-year-old boy.

VSO said the crash happened Saturday afternoon near Sun Splash Park in Daytona Beach. The 5-year-old boy was headed toward the water to fill up his beach bucket, but the e-bike riders crashed into him, VSO said. The boy was taken to the hospital and determined to have minor injuries.

Witnesses told deputies that the two riders – described as teenagers, a male and female – stopped briefly, apologized, and then pedaled away.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Volusia County Deputy Bissonnette at JBissonnette@volusiasheriff.gov or call 386-239-6414.