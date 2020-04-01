Tracking coronavirus: Florida COVID-19 cases soar to 7,773; deaths now at 101

article

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by over 1,000 since Tuesday evening's update as the virus spreads.

That number represents the largest incremental case increase since the number of cases began being tracked at the beginning of March.

The total number of cases in Florida is now 7,773 and the number of deaths now at 101, an increase of 14 in 24 hours.

Of the 7,773 cases, 7,495 are Florida residents while 278 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 69,265 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health. While Florida’s testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 11 percent. Of the 8,853 tests performed on March 31, there were 1,062 positive results, or 12 percent.

The 14 deceased people who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported in Broward, Dade, Lee, Manatee and Palm Beach counties.

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Health reports there are now 6,741 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The number of positive Florida residents is 6,490. The death toll has risen to 85.

5:30 a.m. -- The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States topped 4,000 as of Tuesday night. According to numbers provided by Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 4,070 deaths as of Tuesday night. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Some requirements are being lifted as a few of the coronavirus testing sites in Central Florida. At the Orange County Convention Center, hundreds were turned away because they had to meet the age requirements. Now, anyone of any age can be tested. Read more HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Data compiled by researchers at the University of Washington suggests when each state can expect a peak in the COVID-19 pandemic. When Florida can expect to peak HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- A mandatory curfew will go into effect for Daytona Beach residents starting Thursday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Get details HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered “indefinitely” during the coronavirus pandemic and be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered.

11:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says that cases in the state are up to 6,955. Two additional deaths have been reported, bringing the total in Florida to 87. Details HERE.

12:30 p.m. -- Just hours after opening to test residents for the coronavirus, the testing site at the Orange County Convention Center had reached capacity. Details HERE.

1:30 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that he would be issuing a statewide 30-day 'stay-at-home order' to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Read more HERE.

2:00 p.m. -- Daytona Beach officials gave a coronavirus update as the county will soon begin a curfew to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

2:00 p.m. -- Seminole County officials also gave a coronavirus update following DeSantis' decision to issue a stay-at-home order.

2:30 p.m. -- Brevard County officials gave a coronavirus update.

4:00 p.m. -- Orange County has produced a heat map of positive cases of COVID-19. Read more HERE.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

