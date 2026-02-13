Teen arrested after trying to flee deputies on e-bike, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly tried to flee from law enforcement on an electric bicycle during a traffic stop, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy responded to the area of Black Quill Drive and Porter Road around 7:15 a.m. after reports of someone riding an e-bike recklessly through the neighborhood.
The e-bike rider fled the scene when the deputy tried to stop him, the sheriff’s office said.
The teen was arrested a short time later and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.
According to the sheriff’s office, the teen was charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. He was also given a citation for reckless driving.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.