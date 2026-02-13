Expand / Collapse search

Teen arrested after trying to flee deputies on e-bike, officials say

Published  February 13, 2026 9:48am EST
    • A 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday after Orange County deputies said he was driving recklessly through a neighborhood on an e-bike and tried to flee from deputies during a traffic stop. 
    • A deputy responded to the area of Black Quill Drive and Porter Road around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after reports of an "electric bicycle riding recklessly through the neighborhood."
    • The teen was charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly tried to flee from law enforcement on an electric bicycle during a traffic stop, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. 

A deputy responded to the area of Black Quill Drive and Porter Road around 7:15 a.m. after reports of someone riding an e-bike recklessly through the neighborhood. 

The e-bike rider fled the scene when the deputy tried to stop him, the sheriff’s office said. 

The teen was arrested a short time later and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. 

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen was charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. He was also given a citation for reckless driving. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

