Teen arrested after trying to flee deputies on e-bike, officials say

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly tried to flee from law enforcement on an electric bicycle during a traffic stop, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded to the area of Black Quill Drive and Porter Road around 7:15 a.m. after reports of someone riding an e-bike recklessly through the neighborhood.

The e-bike rider fled the scene when the deputy tried to stop him, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen was arrested a short time later and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen was charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. He was also given a citation for reckless driving.