Tracking coronavirus: Florida adds 7,686 new cases, 180 additional deaths

FOX 35 is tracking coronavirus-related news across Florida.

11 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health adds 7,686 new COVID-19 cases and 180 additional deaths. Those numbers bring the total number of cases to 518,075 since March and 7,927 more deaths.

8 a.m. -- The security lines at Orlando International Airport (OIA) are about to look a lot different. Passengers, prepare for Plexiglas, and lots of it. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says new, large acrylic barriers will soon be installed at security lanes in 37 priority airports around the country, including OIA. READ MORE.

7 a.m. -- You may recognize Jill Kalish from Orange County local government’s weekly COVID-19 press conferences. Her work is critical to keeping the community up to date with COVID-19 information. What people may not know – while Kalish gets the word out and helps families through this crisis, she’s been fighting her own battle involving COVID. READ MORE.

6 a.m. -- Pharmaceutical companies are seeking tens of thousands of volunteers for vaccine trials and a Central Florida family is taking part. READ MORE.

5 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Thursday announced 7,650 new cases and 120 more deaths since Wednesday. The statewide case total is now at 510,389. The death toll is at 7,747.

