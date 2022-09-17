Tourists stuck in Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches

Tourists are trapped in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands in the path of Tropical Storm Fiona.

Janele Telemaque said a vacation getaway with her kids to St. Thomas turned into a scary situation as they're stuck on the island taking shelter from Tropical Storm Fiona.

"I am literally in limbo," said Telemaque. "We got some water, we got the essentials. Just to keep us ok and see what tomorrow brings."

Both airports in the U.S. Virgin Islands closed at 6 pm on Saturday.

"I’m in between crying in the bathroom and coming out like everything is going to be fine but deep down I am nervous, I am scared to be stuck here," said Telemaque. "I don’t want to be stuck here."

Telemaque says her flight Saturday morning was canceled, then she got another flight for Sunday, but that was also canceled. She said when she called United Airlines, she was told that they didn't have another flight until September 30. So she got her money back for the cost of the flight and is looking for a flight on another airline after the tropical storm passes.

"I don’t have that time, the kids don’t have that time. Are you trying to tell me I’m going to be here for 2 weeks? Whose footing the bill for that?" Telemaque said.

In Puerto Rico, flights departing and arriving in Orlando were canceled, as there is a hurricane warning on the island. Millions are bracing for massive flooding, power outages, and life-threatening mudslides.

Central Florida organizations are now working to prepare for an influx of people who may try to seek shelter in Orlando in the weeks to come, as thousands did following Hurricane Maria five years ago.

"Now is the time to bring our resources together and start having difficult conversations so when people start showing up at the airport, or when they start showing up in our neighborhoods," said Father Jose Rodriguez. "Being prepared and knowing people are coming is probably the most important thing we can do right now to help the community brace itself for a wave of migration."