Tornado touches down in Melbourne, destroying roofs, fences, street signs

Several homes in Melbourne were damaged Thursday evening after a tornado touched down in the area.

Photos from Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey show debris, roofs, street signs, and fences in disarray. The mayor said multiple power poles are down following the storms.

A home near the area of Sarno Road appears to have had nearly half of its roof ripped off during the severe weather.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Possible tornado touches down in Melbourne, Florida on June 27, 2024| Credit: Mayor Paul Alfrey

Shortly after 6 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Satellite Beach, Indian Harbour Beach, and Melbourne Beach until 6:45 p.m.

According to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren the tornado touched down between 5:49 p.m. and 5:57 p.m.

"The tornado moved SE crossing over Aurora Road and Crofton Roads in Melbourne," said Bergren. "The doppler radar reveals a debris signature was able to be seen extremely close to the radar site."

It is unclear if anyone was injured in Thursday's severe weather.