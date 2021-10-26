Tom Hanks crashes wedding on Santa Monica beach

When Tom Hanks crashes your wedding… what do you do? It actually happened – and this time right here in Southern California.

Diciembre and Tashia Farries were getting married on Santa Monica beach over the weekend. A big moment, with their families and one-year-old son.

Suddenly there he was – Tom Hanks, walking up to say hello. He told them he’d been watching the wedding and thought they were beautiful and asked if he could take a photo with them.

Keep in mind, Tashia, as a private celebrity chef, is used to stars, but this took her, and everyone at the wedding aback!

It was a special moment in many ways. As a same-sex couple, it solidified the love they already feel for one another, but it also gave them pause for another reason.

Diciembre’s brother wasn’t at the wedding, he’d passed away. A photo of him sat on one of the chairs. When they found out the actor had the same birthday.

"It was like that was a message that he was there!" they explained.

So what did they do? They took photos with the star, chatted a while, and created lifelong memories of a truly unforgettable wedding!

