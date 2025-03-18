Toddler found wandering in Palm Coast; father arrested for alleged neglect

The Brief A toddler was found wandering alone on a Palm Coast street, leading deputies to a home filled with hazardous conditions. The child’s father, Ross Judy, was intoxicated and arrested for child and animal neglect. Authorities say this is the third similar case in recent months, linked to drugs or alcohol.



A toddler was found wandering alone on a Palm Coast street, leading Flagler County sheriff's deputies to a home filled with hazardous conditions.

‘Unfortunately, you don’t get to pick your neighbors’

What we know:

A toddler was found wandering alone in the middle of a street in Flagler County. Multiple 911 calls alerted deputies, who located the child’s home in the "C" section of Palm Coast. Inside, they found hazardous living conditions, including rotten food, feces, hypodermic needles, razors, and a severely injured dog. The child’s father, 44-year-old Ross Judy, appeared intoxicated and was arrested on charges of child neglect and animal neglect.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed how long the child had been outside before being found. It is also unclear if other adults lived in the home or if the child had been removed from the father’s custody before. Officials have not provided an update on the child’s or the dog’s current condition.

The backstory:

This is at least the third time in recent months that a wandering toddler has been reported in Palm Coast, with drugs or alcohol cited as factors in each case. Sheriff Rick Staly noted that this incident follows a troubling pattern of substance abuse leading to child neglect in the area.

What they're saying:

One 911 caller reported, "There’s about a 2-year-old that’s been wandering around for about 30 minutes."

Sheriff Rick Staly described the conditions inside the home as horrific: "The house they were living in… it looked like it was a landfill on the inside. That’s just how disgusting this house was."

He added, "Unfortunately, you don’t get to pick your neighbors. And you never really know what goes on behind the closed doors."

Big picture view:

Palm Coast has seen multiple cases of young children left unattended in unsafe conditions, often linked to substance abuse. This incident raises concerns about child welfare and the need for stronger intervention to prevent similar cases. Authorities will likely continue monitoring for signs of neglect and working to protect vulnerable children in the community.

