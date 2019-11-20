Expand / Collapse search

Toddler flown to hospital after being pulled from canal in Brevard County

Brevard County
A little girl has been transported to a hospital by helicopter after falling into a canal. The one-year-old Merritt Island girl was face down in the canal when she was discovered by a neighbor who performed CPR until she appeared to be breathing and have a pulse. She was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A one-year-old girl is being treated at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after being pulled from a canal behind a residence on Plum Avenue in Merritt Island.  The Brevard Sheriff's Office is investigating.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, a group of construction workers doing a project at the property next door heard commotion coming from the canal and intervened.

Gary Hamme told FOX 35 News, "I just got asked to work at this site last night and I think I was supposed to be here today for this reason."  Hamme started CPR on the tot.

The girl was blue and had been facedown in the water for an unknown amount of time, according to authorities.  She did have a pulse when she was being airlifted from the scene.