Toasty day in Orlando before rain moves in for Easter weekend

Expect a warm day across Central Florida.

Highs head for the mid-upper 80s inland, lower 80s along the beaches. Southeast breezes increase today, especially in the coastal areas.

The UV index forecast looks to remain in the high range at about a 9-10 so be sure to use a good sunblock if you're outside for any extended period of time.

Theme parks look like a great place to visit on this Wednesday. Conditions there are dry and warm with a PM high around 86 or so.

Atlantic boating conditions are relatively quiet with seas around the 2-4' mark, local tides will be falling through the noon hour.

Rain chances return to the Central Peninsula tomorrow afternoon according to the latest forecast modeling. Showers and a few storms develop after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon with all of the action fizzling out just after sundown Thursday evening.

