TLC's 'Long Island Medium' show star Theresa Caputo coming to Central Florida

Theresa Caputo, the star of TLC's Long Island Medium will be live in Daytona Beach later this month.

Caputo has spent decades providing messages of peace and comfort to millions of people in person and through the television screen since the 2011 debut of Long Island Medium. Her show lasted 14 seasons on TLC until 2019.

In Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience, she delivers healing messages directly to audience members, comforting them with the revelation that our deceased loved ones are still with us.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Theresa Caputo visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on January 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Expand

The show will be at The Peabody Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26. Caputo's 2023 tour kicked off on April 21 in Wilmington, North Carolina, and will head to Savannah, Georgia, and Athens, Georgia before hitting the sunshine state.

There are VIP tickets available which give patrons a pre-show photo opportunity with Caputo.