Titusville woman in need of new car after hers was stolen, then crashed into FHP cruiser

A woman in Titusville urgently needs a new car after hers was stolen and crashed, with insufficient insurance to cover the damage.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), four individuals stole Heather Jordan's vehicle and subsequently collided with a trooper's cruiser.

Heather Jordan was ecstatic after purchasing her new red 2016 Nissan Altima car.

"I was so excited; it was my favorite color, and it was the nicest car that I owned," Jordan shared.

However, just days after making her first car payment, her excitement turned to dismay when her car was stolen and wrecked.

"I got complacent. I live in a nice neighborhood. I took my belongings in, and when I got there, I left my keys in the door because I don't have my keys, and they have my car," Jordan told FOX 35 News.

Jordan explained that her unlocked car was parked in her driveway when it was stolen. FHP reported that troopers found the stolen car and pursued it until the vehicle swerved into a trooper's patrol car, causing both vehicles to crash into a utility pole.

"When I gave them my vehicle description and tag number, they were like, 'Your vehicle was involved in an accident tonight.' I was hoping it wasn’t mine, but it was," Jordan recounted.

Four people exited Jordan's car and fled the scene. Jordan says she has learned her lesson about leaving her car door unlocked and not ensuring her keys are secured.

Now, she is focused on buying a new vehicle.

"I have to get another vehicle. There is no way around this, so when there's a will, there's a way," Jordan said.