Titusville woman likely died from accidental drowning in pond, police say

Police officers in Titusville are investigating a death at a retention pond believed to be the result of an accidental drowning.

Early Wednesday afternoon, a woman's body was spotted in the pond near the entrance of Sand Point Park and North Washington Avenue.

"The preliminary investigation revealed multiple witnesses reported to officers the victim was recently seen in the park and appeared highly intoxicated," read a statement from the Titusville Police Department.

The woman's body was recovered from the water, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene. This incident remains under investigation.

