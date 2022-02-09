Suspect sought after man fatally shot on Titusville bike trail

article

Detectives with the Titusville Police Department say a suspect remains at large following the fatal shooting of a man along a bike trail.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an injured man along U.S. Highway 1 near the Parrish Medical Center. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound lying near a bike trail just across the highway from the hospital

The suspect is not known but is believed to have fled south on foot from the crime scene and is still at large.

Detectives did not immediately identify the victim in the shooting.

Detectives are working all leads and request that if anyone with information call police at 321-264-7800 or in this case can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 by contacting Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

