Titusville police seek help identifying person photographing school

Officials with the Titusville Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual who they said was observed taking photographs near a school campus this week.

Police said the person was observed entering the Titusville High School on October 22 around 8:45 a.m. Police said the person was seen taking pictures of the grounds and campus.

Police believe the individual to be lighter-skinned and was observed wearing an overcoat in the footage. They also believe the individual appeared to walk with a hunch.

Investigators do not believe the individual serves a threat to the community at this time.

"We are working closely with Brevard Public Schools and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to identify this individual and ensure the continued safety of our students and staff," said Detective Sergeant Bryan Nelson of the Titusville Police Department. "At this stage, there is no evidence to suggest this person poses a danger, but we want to speak with them out of an abundance of caution and transparency."

Anyone with information on the individual is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.