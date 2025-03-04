Titusville woman missing under 'suspicious' events; car found 'burned,' officials say

The Brief Titusville Police say Jesse D. Kirk vanished under "suspicious" circumstances after not showing up for a morning walk with a friend.

Authorities arrested David Armstrong Barber, identified as the estranged boyfriend of a relative of the missing woman, after he was found loitering near Kirk's home, police said.

Kirk’s burned vehicle was later found in Orange County and police noted that Barber had recent burns on his body.

Titusville Police are searching for a woman who vanished under what they describe as suspicious circumstances.

Have you seen her?

What we know:

Titusville Police are investigating the disappearance of Jesse D. Kirk, 72, who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances.

Kirk was reported missing by a friend after she did not show up for her usual morning walk along S. Washington Ave. — a departure from her routine.

Jesse D. Kirk

During their search, detectives encountered David Armstrong Barber, 35, of West Palm Beach, in the area near Kirk’s condo. Barber, identified as the estranged boyfriend of a relative of Kirk, was arrested for loitering and prowling. Authorities noted that he had recent, significant burns on his body.

Adding to the mystery, Kirk’s burned vehicle was found near State Road 50 and State Road 520 in Orange County.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed whether Kirk’s disappearance is directly linked to Barber’s presence or his injuries. There is no confirmation yet of whether foul play was involved in her disappearance, though authorities have labeled the case as "highly suspicious."

Police have not released any leads regarding Kirk’s possible whereabouts or if any physical evidence has been recovered from the burned vehicle. Barber’s arrest came after detectives spotted him lurking near Kirk’s home, though it remains unclear why he was in the area and whether he had provided any statements to authorities.

What they're saying:

Titusville Police have described the case as "highly suspicious" and have labeled Kirk as a "missing and endangered adult."

Police also noted that Barber was "found lurking in the area" and had "significant recent burns" on his body at the time of his arrest.

What you can do:

Authorities in Titusville are urging the public to provide any information, emphasizing that tips can remain anonymous through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

