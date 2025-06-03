Family of Sugar Mill Elementary student killed in school zone crash suing driver

The Brief A family sues after a 10-year-old girl is hit and killed near her school. Police issued a citation but no criminal charges were filed. Loved ones remember Shalon Kamaly as bright and full of life.



The family of a 10-year-old girl struck and killed near her Volusia County elementary school says they plan to sue the woman behind the wheel, who has not been criminally charged in the case.

What we know:

Ten-year-old ShaoLan Kamaly was walking to Sugar Mill Elementary School in Volusia County when she was struck and killed by a car driven by a 70-year-old woman.

The crash occurred near a crosswalk where the driver was accused of failing to stop at a stop sign. The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $50,000 in damages, alleging negligence.

What we don't know:

While the lawsuit alleges the driver was negligent, no criminal charges have been filed. It remains unclear whether additional legal actions could follow or if further traffic safety evaluations are being considered around the school zone. The precise circumstances that led to the driver’s failure to stop have not been publicly detailed.

The backstory:

The crash occurred as Shalon was walking to school — a routine trip that turned tragic. The Port Orange Police Department determined the driver had not been speeding or operating her vehicle recklessly. However, she did receive a citation for failing to exercise due care towards a pedestrian.

What they're saying:

Shalon’s family described her as "sweet and talented," someone who loved learning and going to the beach.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: