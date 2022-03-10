Titusville police officers investigate after 2 found shot
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Detectives with the Titusville Police Department are investigating a double-shooting at a home on 3rd Avenue.
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at the home and located a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is an active ongoing investigation and more details will be released.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5000 by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
