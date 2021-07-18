Titusville police cracking down on illegal drug activity in city

article

Titusville police said officers responded to multiple drug overdoses over the weekend, including two deaths due to potent doses of the deadly drug Fentanyl.

Investigators say this fatal batch of opioids mixed with Fentanyl is a direct contributor to the recent uptick in overdoses and deaths.

Titusville Police Special Investigations detectives executed a search warrant at a home on North DeLeon Avenue on Saturday and seized illegal drugs laced Fentanyl.

"We remain committed to targeting and stopping anyone who is engaged in the selling of deadly narcotics in the City of Titusville", said special investigations Sgt. Troy Barbour.

"This agency initiative remains a top priority to stop the sale of Fentanyl and save lives," Barbour said.

Anyone with information in reference to illegal drug activity is urged to contact police at 321-264-7800.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.